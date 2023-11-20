Mysterious Murder in Antwerp: Woman's Body Found in River

Early June of 1992, it's the start of summer in the Belgian city of Antwerp and a walker spots a body floating in the murky water of the Groot Schijn river. It's a stark spot, this small corner of green surrounded by the industrial hum of the city; just yards away, cars speed along on one of the city's busiest stretches of dual carriageway, while standing in the foreground is the imposing shadow of the sports palace, Antwerp's equivalent to Wembley arena.

Here, too, is a water treatment plant, and it is against a grate leading to the plant that the body has washed up. It swiftly becomes clear that she — for it's apparent this is a woman — has been a victim of a violent crime; she has been stabbed multiple times, with injuries to her back and neck, and she has possibly been in the water for some time. But who is she? Rita Roberts, from Cardiff, was found dead in a river in Belgium over three decades ag





🏆 6. DailyMailUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Family wedding fall-out escalated to dad being murdered in BirminghamAl Sino, of Chatham Road, was found guilty of murder and attempted murder earlier this month.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Uncut gems: are they worth the gamble?In search of the perfect stone at a rare auction in Antwerp

Source: FT - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Antwerp vs Porto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watchWhere to watch the UEFA Champions League match online between Antwerp and Porto, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

Source: goal - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Zimbabwe Elephant deaths: Mysterious bacterium found in bodies'Mysterious' bacterium found in the bodies of animals that died suddenly in 2020.

Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Toxicant released from sugarcane ash may be causing mysterious kidney disease in agricultural workersThe burning of sugarcane and rice husks may be releasing a toxicant causing a mysterious kidney disease in agricultural workers, according to a paper out today in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »

Strictly: Amanda Abbington’s fiancé posts mysterious messageStrictly Come Dancing star Amanda Abbington has left the show but her fiancé Jonathan Goodwin shared a cryptic message hours before her exit.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 6. / 90 Read more »