Myanmar's Armed Forces Suffer Setbacks

IT DID NOT take long before the world’s gaze drifted from Myanmar after, in February 2021, its army chief, Min Aung Hlaing, carried out a brutal coup. Western hopes for Myanmar’s democratic future had been vested in the figure of Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy. When the general threw her and her recently re-elected government into jail, those hopes appeared to be conclusively snuffed out.

To be sure, fugitive members of the elected government promptly formed an administration-in-exile. And, back in Myanmar, even Burmese who had never lifted a gun flocked to join resistance militias known as people's defence forces (PDFs). Yet for many Myanmar-watchers these efforts seemed too feeble and disparate to promise much. Raggle-taggle bands were surely no match for Myanmar's powerful armed forces—witness the long struggles of the many ethnic militias scattered around the country's rugged periphery. It is time to revise that view. Since late last month Myanmar's armed forces have suffered astonishing setback





