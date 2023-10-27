'My kids get them in their ears' - Family forced from home by bedbug plague

A family has been moved from their council flat due to a bedbug infestation - which they say became so bad they refused to go outside.

This means they have been forced to live on £900-a-month benefits, they claim, as Chelsea has been declared unfit to work due to suffering with epilepsy. Hammersmith & Fulham council took action on October 19 and moved the family into a hotel while a new home is looked for.READ MORE: CPS issues statement after coroner rules Yousef Makki was unlawfully killed

"I don't want people to think we're dirty - the house was spotless. We're clean people but the bedbugs were just everywhere." Mark said: "My kids get in their ears - it's absolutely disgusting. We couldn't go to out as a family.

Chelsea, 26, added: “The bedbugs weren't budging. They get in wardrobes and in my bed. They were everywhere. Hammersmith & Fulham Council said officers had visited the property nine times since 2018 over the issue. And a spokesperson confirmed the family had been moved yesterday and new accommodation was being sought.

"It's the best sleep we've ever had. Both the kids slept like logs. We are so relieved to be out of there."

