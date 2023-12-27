My Favorite Products of 2023

As 2023 comes to a close, I was asked to give a quick rundown of my favorite products of the year. Now, you may be asking yourself, who the heck is this guy? And that’s totally understandable. My name is Jeremy, and I started working at Bikerumor in March of this year. My role is relatively behind the scenes, so you won’t see my name or image nearly as much as your favorite members of the Bikerumor editorial team.

Still, I’ve been testing and reviewing bikes and related accessories for over 7 years, and I get to see and use A LOT of products over the course of a year. Mountain biking has come a long way in the 30+ years since I started bouncing around on fat tires in the woods. It has always been fun, but the bikes we ride and the gear we use just continue to get better every year which helps enhance my performance, enjoyment, and experience out on the trails. The list below covers some of the best experiences, bikes, and products that I loved in 2023 and feel are worthy of mention or high prais





bikerumor » / 🏆 65. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.