Must Watch reviews Time

Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison.Scott says: “It is (a Must Watch) unsurprisingly. I mean this comes from Jimmy McGovern who is a BAFTA winning writer behind ‘The Accused’, ‘The Street’, ‘Cracker’ of course. I mean this hit was colossal. This show had 11 million viewers when it debuted in 2021 and the BBC did not expect it to become as much of a big hit as it ended up being.

“So, it’s now taken this new direction where it's in a women’s correctional facility. It follows Jodie Whittaker as a mother to three children, who before you know it is in a police van and she hasn’t told her family that she’s going to prison, because she didn’t think she would be found guilty. Her phone gets confiscated and she’s afraid that whilst serving a six-month sentence that the rest of her kids will be going into care.

“There’s also Bella Ramsey, who's a heroin addict whose habit has grown, and this drama follows their pregnancy. And it also stars Tamara Lawrence. You find out more about their character the more the episode goes on, so I don’t want to reveal too much. But she’s essentially in on her fourth serious crime and I think this is where you do learn a lot about the failures of prisons, and how the system needs to be reformed and whether it’s suitable for the modern age. headtopics.com

