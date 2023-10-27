Musician, DJ and broadcaster Don Letts on his first solo album and being Black and British

The pair talk about how to embrace ageing, what it’s like to release a solo album at the age of 67 and discuss being Black and British.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment. Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.

Read more:

itvnews »

Plaque honouring the 'first black Briton' is removed after DNA analysis finds she was 'most likely...A plaque (pictured) in an east Sussex village honouring the 'first black Briton' has been removed after DNA analysis suggested 'Beachy Head Lady' was not actually of African origin. Read more ⮕

Plaque honouring the 'first black Briton' is removed after DNA analysis finds she was 'most likely...A plaque (pictured) in an east Sussex village honouring the 'first black Briton' has been removed after DNA analysis suggested 'Beachy Head Lady' was not actually of African origin. Read more ⮕

Teenagers admit assaulting black girl in Snapchat videoVideo of the incident outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, showed a pupil being assaulted while her attackers were egged on by adults. Read more ⮕

Teenagers admit assaulting black girl in Snapchat videoVideo of the incident outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, showed a pupil being assaulted while her attackers were egged on by adults. Read more ⮕

Two Met officers sacked for gross misconduct in stop and search of Black athletesTwo Metropolitan police officers have been sacked after their behaviour over the stop and search of two Black athletes was declared to be gross misconduct. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola: I don’t judge Erling Haaland on scoring goalsHaaland got off the mark in this season’s Champions League with a brace against Young Boys. Read more ⮕