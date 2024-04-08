Murder Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Cardiff

Emergency services rushed to the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area before 11.30pm on April 7 after a man was found dead. Around 10 police vans and an air ambulance were spotted in the area following an "incident", eyewitnesses said.A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called on Sunday, April 7, at 11:22pm to reports of an incident at Snowden Road, Ely, Cardiff .
“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene, where the crew were supported by a Cymru High Acuity Response Unit paramedic and two operations managers. “Advanced critical care support was delivered by the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.” A 28-year-old woman from Ely, a 43-year-old woman from Caerau and a 43-year-old woman from Worcestershire are currently in custody.Team said: “A murder investigation has begun, although arrests have been made the investigation remains in its very early stages. "This is an appeal to witnesses who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11pm and midnight last night to come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is. "There will also be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days as officers conduct their enquiries.
Murder Investigation Dead Cardiff Emergency Services Custody Witnesses
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »