Murder Investigation Launched into Death of 15-Year-Old Boy

West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 15-year-old boy who was assaulted and seriously injured. Despite being taken to the hospital, he later died. Another teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police are conducting forensic examinations and have set up cordons. The victim's family has been informed and the community is being offered support and reassurance.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THE YORKSHİRE POST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Investigation launched after fireworks thrown at police officers on Bonfire NightAn investigation is underway after fireworks were hurled at police officers by members of a large crowd on Bonfire Night. Greater Manchester Police says more than 100 people had to be dispersed from a gathering in Abbey Hey, Gorton, yesterday evening (November 5).

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Investigation launched after 'inappropriate' man upset women on tramEnquiries are ongoing

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

BBCEMT: Matthew Schofield: Two more arrested in Leicester murder investigationIt brings the total number of people arrested in relation to Matthew Schofield's death to 14.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Fireworks launched at police as 'more than 100' gather on Manchester streetAn investigation has been launched

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Man charged with murder following death of Scots dad in RutherglenStuart McGeachie, 38, was found seriously injured outside a premises on Farmeloan Road, on October 24.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Murder suspect appears in court after death of Stephen Gray in GlasgowA SUSPECT has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Glasgow.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »