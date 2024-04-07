Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Stabbed in Bradford City Centre

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed in Drewton Road, Bradford city centre . The incident occurred at the junction with Drewton Road at 3.21pm on Saturday 6 April. The woman, believed to be 27-years-old, was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.

The police are currently conducting extensive enquiries to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Murder Investigation Woman Stabbed Bradford City Centre Suspect

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tributes paid to Kilkeel murder victim Bobby McKee as murder investigation continuesBobby McKee's boy was discovered in his home on Thursday afternoon with his wife taken to hospital for serious injuries.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Leeds Bradford Airport: Investigation finds more than 550 night flights took off breaching flying rulesA limit on the number of night-time flights allowed at Leeds Bradford Airport was breached last year, an investigation has found.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Bradford murder: Police launch manhunt for suspect after woman stabbed to death in city centreA manhunt has been launched after a woman was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Bradford murder: Woman, 27, dies after being stabbed on city centre street in YorkshireA 27-year-old woman has died after being stabbed in Bradford city centre.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Bradford murder: Woman, 27, is stabbed to death in city centre during horrific daylight killingA murder investigation has been launched after a twenty seven year old woman was stabbed to death in Bradford city centre. The daylight killing took place in Westgate, at 3.21pm on Saturday. The suspect is reportedly still on the run.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Murder probe after woman stabbed in Bradford city centrePolice were called at 3.21pm on Saturday after reports of a woman being stabbed by a man who then fled.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »