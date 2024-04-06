Murder Investigation Launched After Human Torso Found in Salford Nature Reserve

A murder investigation was launched today after a human torso was uncovered in a nature reserve in Salford . Police were called to a secluded wooded area on Kersal Dale after a member of the public found the remains wrapped in plastic at around 5.50pm yesterday. Officers are now searching for other body parts , while a postmortem will be carried out to try and identify the victim. However, they are not expecting the examination to reveal a cause of death because the full body has not been found.

At the moment the gender and age of the person are unknown, although police believe it was an adult, and there are no identifying marks on the remains. The torso was found without arms or a head, MailOnline understands

