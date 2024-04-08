Murder Investigation Launched After Human Remains Found at Nature Reserve

A national check of missing persons is taking place by detectives trying to solve the mystery of human remains found at a nature reserve . A murder investigation was launched after the discovery was made at the Kersal Wetlands in Salford on Thursday afternoon. A member of the public found part of a man's lower body wrapped in multiple layers of cellophane near Radford Street.

The victim has not been identified, though he is thought to be 'older than 40' and 'has only been dead for a matter of days' officers said. Police are still trying to establish the ethnicity of the victim as well as his identity. One possibility is that other body parts may have been disposed of in the nearby River Irwell and underwater search units have now been deployed. READ MORE: LIVE: Bomb squad called to scene amid ongoing incident - latest updates A 20-year-old man from the local area was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday evening, and has remained in custody for questioning. Throughout today, crime scene investigators in white suits and detectives were seen conducting inquiries at the scene of the nature reserve. The specialist Tactical Aid Unit officers scoured and navigated through the wetlands equipped with hiking gear. Divers were spotted manoeuvring in and out of the cordoned-off area, augmenting the search efforts alongside police and sniffer dogs as they meticulously combed the wetlands and adjoining woodland for further evidenc

Murder Investigation Human Remains Nature Reserve Salford Unidentified Victim Missing Persons Ethnicity Identity River Arrest Crime Scene Divers Sniffer Dogs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Murder investigation launched following death of woman in Stoke-on-TrentOfficers went to the scene with paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service where a woman in her 70s was found dead inside.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Murder investigation launched after man found dead in Co DownIt happened in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on Thursday

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Murder investigation launched after man killed in Co DownIt happened in the Newcastle Road area on Thursday

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Murder investigation launched after man, 57, hit by Land Rover in ManchesterPolice were called to an incident on Olympic Street in Beswick, Manchester on Saturday morning.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Murder investigation launched after man hit by Land RoverA 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene on Olympic Street

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Stabbed in Bradford City CentreA murder investigation has been launched after a woman was stabbed in Bradford city centre. The woman, believed to be 27-years-old, was taken to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. The police are currently conducting extensive enquiries to locate and apprehend the suspect.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »