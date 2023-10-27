Mural to remember teen who died after taking ecstasy for the first time

A mural for a Derry girl who sadly died after taking an ecstacy tablet is being unveiled today on what would have been her 17th birthday.Her family hope to spread awareness about the dangers of drugs and hope the new mural provides some comfort to those grieving for Caitlin.Caitlin had travelled to Belfast for a concert but, after taking an ecstacy tablet, she collapsed afterwards and sadly died.

Caitlin's uncle, Mo Mahon, told Belfast Live ahead of the unveiling that the family is keen to "send a message" around the dangers of drugs. "This was her first time taking anything so it just shows that this can happen to anyone. She went to a concert, took an ecstacy tablet and then ended up dying through that. It's devastating."

"They do a lot of good work around Galliagh," Mo said. "They have been supporting the families a lot, and they approached Seamus to see what they might think. Seamus and Leeann, Caitlin's mmammy and daddy, said they would love a mural there. headtopics.com

"It's a big family on both sides, the Mahons and McLaughlins, are well known in Galliagh. Everybody just thought it would be nice, it would be comforting.""Caitlin went to St Therese's Primary School in Lenamore and then she went to St Cecilia's College," Mo said.

Read more:

BelfastLive »

Drugs deaths: Warning from family of Caitlin McLaughlinA mural in memory of Caitlin McLaughlin will be unveiled on what would have been her 17th birthday. Read more ⮕

Prestonians give their verdict on 'Mother' mural being granted planning permissionPrestonians have voiced their opinion over a popular mural on a listed building being allowed to stay after being granted planning permission. Read more ⮕

Preston's popular 'Mother' mural can stay put after permission grantedA huge - and hugely popular - new mural in Preston city centre will remain in place after town hall officials concluded that it did not harm the listed building on which it had been painted without the proper permission. Read more ⮕

ITV The Chase viewers left reeling after Edinburgh Uni student takes minus offerCaitlin was part of a team who managed to accumulate £28,000 before she stepped up to face Mark Labbett but when she was offered the minus option by the Chaser she succumbed to the tempting offer. Read more ⮕

Fears of Iran-Backed Militias Uniting to Invade Israel GrowFears are mounting Iran-backed militias will unite and invade Israel after a sinister message appeared on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Represented in the mural are Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, Abu Alil Mustapha Brigades, Popular Mobilisation Forces, the Revolutionary Guards, Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, Liwa Zainebiyoun, and Liwa Fatemiyoun. It is a stated goal of current IRGC commander Esmail Qaani to achieve a unification of fronts against Israel through the use of these proxies as cannon fodder. In support of Hamas when the time comes, which would see Lebanon bombed back to the Stone Age, a former government adviser told The Sun. Foreign powers have urged Hezbollah, which Israel considers an even bigger threat than Hamas due to it being heavily armed with weapons supplied by Iran, to stay put on the sidelines. Qaani was appointed commander of the Quds Force - an elite unit that manages Iran's overseas operations - after Soleimani's death. Trump's threats against Iran will damage America... We have buried many... like Trump and know how to fight against America. On Thursday, a US base at Kharab al-Jir in Syria was attacked for the second time in two days, while a base in western Read more ⮕

Hojlund can boost chances of keeping his Man Utd promise vs CityMan United striker Rasmus Hojlund will be taking part in his first Manchester derby on Sunday. Read more ⮕