Mural in Birmingham sparks speculation of Banksy's work

The appearance of a mural in Birmingham has sparked speculation that it could be the work of the famous street artist Banksy . The mural depicts Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz reaching towards a pair of ruby slippers.

However, Banksy has not claimed the artwork on social media.

Banksy Mural Birmingham Speculation Artwork

