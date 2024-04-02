Mums Take 12-Hour Holiday to Ibiza for Just £34

A group of mums made the most of their only day free together by taking a 12-hour holiday to Ibiza after snapping up return flights for just £34. Rebecca Rattcliff, 39, and her friends Laura, Danielle, Danielle, Lauren, and Fay chose to fly to the White Isle for a very quick break from their hectic lives as parents. The mums flew from Manchester Airport at 6am on Sunday, March 26, 2023, and were on the return flight from Ibiza at 11pm that same day.
Despite their whirlwind trip, all of them were ready to go for Monday's school run. The six pals had an amazing 'Sunday Funday', filled with sunbathing, coktails, and great food. This isn't the first time Rebecca, a travel consultant from Manchester, went on a one-day trip, having spent a day in Lanzarote just two months earlier. She said: "I have four children and between the six of us we have 15 children. We were keen to look for a good deal and everybody loves the Ibiza sunshine.
