Mums go on birthday night out in Ibiza and get home on time for the school run

Two mums went on a boozy 24-hour birthday trip to Ibiza, and made it back in time for the school run.

The pair then landed on the White Isle at 7pm - and partied until 5am while celebrating Michelle's birthday. They sunbathed until their 5pm flight on October 18 and got home at around 11.30pm. Both Michelle, a beautician, and Tanya, a hairdresser, were up and ready to take their children to class again the next morning.

"It was just like going to London for a big night out - but we would have spent more money there without even leaving the UK. I do like doing things spontaneously but my hands are tied more because of my children. It was amazing and I'd definitely recommend parents give it a go - we're already planning our next trip to Amsterdam." headtopics.com

They travelled in one set of clothes with just a handbag each - carrying their outfits for their night out. They got a cheap bus to Stansted after the morning school run from their home sin Hereford, Herefs., and arrived in Ibiza after a two-and-a-half-hour flight. Michelle's parents picked her sons, 11 and seven, up from school and they stayed there overnight while she was away.

They sunbathed in Ibiza's 26-degree sun until 5pm before packing up their bags and heading back to the airport. Michelle got back home at 11.30pm, where her children were asleep - and she was up early the next morning to drop off the children before going back to work as normal. headtopics.com

Michelle and Tanya are already planning their next getaway - this time aiming to complete the whole trip in one day.

single mums like Kim Kardashian are my main clients’EXCLUSIVE: As Kim Kardashian reveals that she's hired a 'manny' for her brood, OK! speaks to Manny and Me founder James McCrossen about his experience of being a male nanny Read more ⮕

Accrington Pals memorial garden upgrade plans unveiled ahead of Remembrance DayThe layout will be rejigged, trees and plants will be replaced and the square resurfaced Read more ⮕

Mums jet to Ibiza for a midweek blow-out and make it home in time for school drop-offTwo mums have proven it is possible to do it all, jetting to Ibiza for a midweek blow-out and making it home in time for school drop-off. And the whole trip cost single mum-of-two Michelle Tocchini and her pal Tanya McElligott, both 38, less than a night out in London. Read more ⮕

Michelle Keegan's new partywear collection includes trending £35 silver trousersMichelle Keegan just released her latest collection with Very, and it has everything you need for party season including a pair of trending silver metallic trousers for just £38 Read more ⮕

Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle: The 4.30am wake-up callFormer First Lady Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle both adhere to a 4.30am wake-up call, emphasizing the importance of early morning routines. This practice is reminiscent of our ancestors' biphasic sleeping habits, but is it beneficial for productivity and overall well-being? Read more ⮕

Michelle Fairley: Game of Thrones star on Scottish accents and islandsMICHELLE Fairley won Best Actress at the Chicago Film Festival for her performance in Nobody Has To Know, a movie filmed and set in the Outer… Read more ⮕