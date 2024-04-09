Mum 'wins' court case against parking ticket company

A mum refused to pay an "unfair" £300 parking ticket for two years until she was taken to court - where she 'won' and the company was ordered to pay her. Mental health nurse Jamie Rock, 47, thought she bought a ticket to park near a hospital for a medical appointment - and received a text message confirmation. The parking machine was broken and she later found out her phone payment hadn't been fully processed - and was handed a £60 parking fine.

But despite lots of letters from Civil Enforcement Limited demanding she pay the charge notice, she held firm - even when it rose to £300 due to non payment. She was ordered to attend county court where the judge struck out the claim in a matter of minutes - and ruled the firm pay Jamie's £26 travel expenses. Nearly three weeks on, Jamie is still waiting for the parking ticket company to pay her. The mum-of-two from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, said: "I lost count of the letters I got. They did not entertain looking at my evidence. They just called me a liar. I was annoyed because it was not my fault. It was their machine. How can they say I have not paid? I put it all through! I did everything I was supposed to do. I did everything correctly. It seemed a bit fishy. How many people did they catch out with this faulty system? Hundreds of people have paid this fine." Speaking of her 'win' she added: "I was quite happy. I felt vindicated.

Mum Court Case Parking Ticket Unfair Win Company Pay

