Mum stole Gucci bags after 'spiralling' following loss of home

A Nottinghamshire mum stole designer bags during a crime spree as her life spiralled out of control following the loss of her home. Amanda Graffeo, 52, of Beacon Drive in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, stole Gucci and Burberry bags worth £1,800 as part of a series of thefts at the start of this year.

The bags, which were stolen from fashion store Flannels in Brook Park East, Shirebrook, were later recovered. Graffeo also carried out four other raids in Sutton-in-Ashfield, taking items from B&Q on Mansfield Road, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Broad Centre Retail Park, and twice from ASDA on Priestic Road.

The court heard she was guilty of a sixth theft of £87.96 worth of toys from B&M Bargains on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield. All of these products were not recovered, the court heard.During the string of thefts, Graffeo assaulted three shop workers. She pulled the hair of one worker before threatening to punch her, but more seriously hurt another female employee at another shop, who suffered cracked ribs after being pushed over. headtopics.com

Graffeo also pushed a male member of staff over during another one of her thefts. She had also been charged for possession of a Stanley knife in a public place, failure to surrender to custody, and possessing two wraps of crack cocaine.

Simon King, mitigating for Graffeo, said it was "quite clear" her life had fallen apart after losing her previous home. Mr King explained she had lost her home after her children had moved out, with the bedroom tax cutting her universal credit as a result and leading to her owing arrears. headtopics.com

Ashfield District Council then seized the property, which was on Warnadene Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield, and for the last nine months the council house has been boarded up. Mr King said this led to Graffeo finding herself "in a spiral of offending" which coincided with mental health problems and drug use.

