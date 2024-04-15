Mum's Bid for Bigger Bum Nearly Costs Her Life

A MUM 'S bid for a bigger bum nearly cost her her life when she was admitted to hospital with sepsis days after having a 'liquid BBL'. Laura Bassnett booked an appointment with what she believed was a reputable salon for March 16 to enhance her bottom.

The 29-year-old forked out £2,000 to have one litre of filler injected into her bum cheeks, a treatment popularised by the likes of However, 30 minutes into the treatment Laura began feeling unwell - claiming she fell unconscious onto the bed in 'excruciating pain' halfway through the appointment. The mum left the clinic feeling 'intoxicated' and said she was going 'in and out of consciousness' on the three-hour car journey home. After days of agony, Laura, who lives in Derby, Derbyshire, rushed to A&E at Royal Derby Hospital where medics told the mum she had developed I did ask, 'are you going to have to take this filler out? Is that the worst case scenario?' And the doctor said 'no Laura, the worst case scenario is you could potentially lose your life'."At one stage during her hospital admission, Laura feared she would lose a limb as she lost feeling in her left leg, leaving her unable to walk. Laura said doctors did not know what filler had been injected into her bum - and considered surgery if her symptoms did not improve. Luckily, the mum made a full recovery but said her 'eyes have been opened' to the dangers of these procedures

