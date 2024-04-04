Mum plans festival in tribute to daughter who died in tragic accident

A heartbroken mum is launching a festival in tribute to her daughter who tragically died after an accident at a local beauty spot . Freya Skene was just seven-years-old when she passed away after getting into difficulty in the water at Ossian's Cave in Dunkeld , Perthshire on July 6 2020. Four years after her horrific death, mum Brooke Reid is planning a festival to take place on July 27 and 28 to remember little Freya with a joyful occasion.

The youngster would have been turning 12-years-old this year and starting high school - a moment which her mum called 'bittersweet'. Brooke said: "This is Freya's 12th birthday. Another milestone but also a celebration, as Freya and all of her friends would have been moving up to high school. "It's hard to imagine, so it is important to do something special for her." She continued: "To celebrate this milestone I have been looking for a venue with a woodland sort of feel, something to really capture and create magic over the two days for Freya

