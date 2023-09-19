Mum-of-Two Devastated as Driving Instructor Who Sexually Assaulted Her Only Serves Half His Sentence

A mum-of-two who was 'traumatised' after a driving instructor sexually assaulted her as a teenager says she is devastated he has only served half his sentence in prison. Chenine Woods was 17 when Frank Barham subjected her to a series of degrading attacks. The single mum, from Cheshire, claims she 'still feels threatened' by him following the attacks 20 years ago - including a serious sexual assault.

She recalls being taken to his home and being inappropriately touched, while Barham's wife and family were downstairs. Barham, a decorated Sergeant Major from the British Army, was jailed for eight years in 2019 as a 69-year-old. He was even branded a 'predator' by a judge. READ MORE: "Mum, I think I have messed up here": 'Idiotic' driver who killed a grandma and injured two of her relatives did 118mph in 30 zone READ MORE: A huge £5M family attraction could be coming to the ‘heart of Heaton Park’ But four years on, he has been released from prison to serve the rest of his sentence on licenc

