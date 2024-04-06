Mum-of-three shares photo of daughter's recovery from fall

The mum-of-three revealed that her young girl had fallen over the month before, suffering a gash to her forehead. Although she confirmed that Romy had recovered from the fall,In her caption, she explained: "My daughter fell last month and it's healed really wellAlthough Romy was sporting a red mark on her forehead, the young girl still looked healthy, with a blue bow in her hair and a grey outfit that was covered in unicorns.

in a photo, which saw her in a pink ski suit that had a young girl holding a bunny on the back of it.The youngster had a helmet for safety and a pair of red mittens, but she appeared to already have the perfect stance for taking on the slopes!The star shared: "Skiing with three, three and under, is not for the faint-hearted and I did wonder if we were a bit crazy to attempt it but when I asked on here, loads of you said you’d done it and to go for it - and I'm so glad we did!" She continued: "It's definitely not easy though

Mum Three Daughter Recovery Fall Skiing

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carrie Johnson shares adorable video of son Wilfred from the mountains during ultra-luxe ski tripBoris Johnson and his adoring wife share three children, Wilfred, Romy and Frankie

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Mum given devastating diagnosis after complaining of back painGemma has two young children who are 'unaware their mum will leave them soon forever'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Steph McGovern shares precious insight into relationship with rarely-seen daughterThe former Packed Lunch presenter is a doting mum to her young girl

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Carrie Johnson's three children share these adorable similarities with their mum and dad Boris JohnsonThe Johnson trio live in Oxfordshire with their parents

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

First picture of 'beautiful' mum who died on holidayThe mum-of-three was described as a 'true diamond' with a 'heart of gold'

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Strictly's Helen Skelton shares loving insight into Easter celebrations with her lookalike childrenThe Countryfile star is a single mum-of-three

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »