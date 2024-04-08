Mum-of-Six and Ex-Partner Named in Suspected Murder-Suicide

Police have named a mum-of-six and her ex-partner who died in a suspected murder-suicide. Vicala Gheorghe, 49, is thought to have been fatally stabbed by 52-year-old Marian Gheorghe before he took his own life. Mum-of-six Vicala was found seriously injured at her home in Caludon Road, Coventry , at around 5.30am on Friday (April 5). She was rushed to hospital but died a short time later while Marian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem will be carried out next week to establish the causes of death. A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “The pair were former partners and forensic post-mortems will take place next week to establish the causes of death. “We're continuing our enquiries into exactly what happened but at this stage we strongly believe Marian injured Vicala and then himself. We're offering support to family members during this distressing time. "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage." Six rescue crews, including three ambulances, dashed to the property after receiving an emergency call last Friday morning. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Caludon Road in Coventry at 5.30am. "Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients: a man and a woma

Murder-Suicide Coventry Stabbing Investigation Victims Ex-Partner

