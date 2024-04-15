Mum of Hillsborough victim fears exposing children to tragedy chanting

A mum whose dad was unlawfully killed in the Hillsborough disaster won't take her children to certain football matches over fears of exposing them to tragedy chanting . Charlotte Hennessy was just six when her dad Jimmy, who she describes as a 'good man, well respected and liked', was killed during the disaster which claimed the lives of 97 people who were unlawfully killed.

Thirty-five years on from the disaster, during Liverpool's FA Cup Semi-Final meeting with Nottingham Forest on April 15, 1989, the 41-year-old mum told the ECHO how football has seen an unmistakable rise in tragedy chanting - and that they continue to have a devastating impact on both the victims' families and the survivors of the tragedy. Despite being widely condemned across the game, tragedy chanting - where fans sing deeply offensive songs that reference stadium disasters or fatal accidents involving players and supporters - has been football's dark secret for decades. Just last month, Liverpool's showpiece FA Cup quarter final v Manchester United was marred by alleged tragedy chanting in relation to the Hillsborough disaster

Hillsborough Tragedy Chanting Football Victims Survivors

