Mum-of-22 Faces Backlash for Sharing Details of Lavish Florida Holiday

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has been criticized by trolls for sharing details of her family's extravagant holiday in Florida on social media . Sue and Noel's daughter Millie, 22, and her three children joined the rest of the family for a luxury holiday at Disneyland Florida. However, Sue faced backlash after posting a video on their YouTube page, showcasing the £253-a-night villa they were staying in.

Trolls called her a 'show off' as the video revealed the villa's Harry Potter and Frozen themed bedrooms, swimming pool, hot tub, and games room. The family also enjoyed trips to Disney and shared clips from their visit to Walmart. Sue acknowledged the challenges of traveling with a large family, including long waits for cars and limited access to laundry facilities

