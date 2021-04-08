Mum livestreams birth to show labour isn't as scary as people think

A mum wanted to show that labour isn't as "scary" or "gross" as people make out so decided to livestream it to 45k strangers. Siobhan Miller hired a professional photographer to help her capture the moment she brought her fourth baby into the world. She was surrounded by her friends, children and thousands of strangers on YouTube. The 37-year-old decided to hire a photographer when her third son, Ailbe, seven, was born and love it so much she thought she'd do it again.

Siobhan, a hypnobirthing teacher, wanted to show that birth isn’t “terrifying” or “gross” and can be “euphoric”. READ MORE: She set up a camera in her living room which filmed her breathing through contractions on a birthing ball and broadcast it live to 45,000 people. But, due to a lack of midwives, Siobhan had to rush to Torbay Hospital, South Devon, to welcome her daughter, Fionnuala, one, on September 17, 2022, at 10.07pm weighing 8lbs 5oz. Siobhan, owner of the Positive Birth Company, from Torquay, Devon, said: “I wanted to film myself. It’s my last baby and I wanted to have everything I coul





Read more: LİVELANCS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE GUARDİAN: Hypnobirthing: A guide to confidence in birth, with expert Siobhan Miller | The Guardian MembersOn 30th November, join this workshop with hypnobirthing teacher and bestselling author Siobhan Miller. Understand the science and physiology of birth to help you make the right decisions for you and your baby. Book your guardianclasses ticket I think that is a very good idea. Thank you! classes I know we all probably must have heard about Bitcoin but don't know how it works I tried it a week ago by a fellow tweeter who recommended me to JULIE_FX_TRADER she guided me through and i made a return of $25,000 after a week of trading, connect with her. JULIE_FX_TRADER

Source: The Guardian | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Soap star Billy Miller's cause of death aged 43 revealed as mum pays tributeUS soap star Billy Miller's cause of death has been revealed as his devastated mother shared an emotional statement revealing his 'lifelong battle' with bipolar and depression

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Davina McCall praises step-mum for being a rock in 'horrid' times with birth mumTV presenter Davina McCall paid tribute to her step-mum on Mother's Day, branding her 'my rock' and thanking her for 'keeping me sane' during difficult times with her birth mum

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

METROUK: Gary Lucy announces gender of baby with ex Laura AndersonGary Lucy has excitedly announced he is having a baby girl with ex-girlfriend Laura Anderson. Ex? Wanders around having “children “ then moving on. He’s not relevant

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

HUFFPOSTUK: This Insta Post About The 10 Types Of NCT Mum Is Hilariously RelatableAre you honest mum or late mum?

Source: HuffPostUK | Read more »

MOTHERANDBABY: Tried & Tested Mother & Baby Limited Edition | UNBOXINGS | GLOSYBOXUKUnbox the GLOSSYBOX x Mother&Baby Mum to Be and New Mum Limited Edition's with new mum Jacqueline and mum to be Sam as they take you through 10 products wort...

Source: MotherAndBaby | Read more »