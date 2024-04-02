Mum launches drunken tirade after flight delay

A mum was hauled before a judge after launching a drunken tirade when her flight home had been delayed. Lauren Beaumont-Capps, 40, had flown from Antalya in Turkey to Manchester on a Jet2 service before she behaved in a 'disgraceful fashion' after the aircraft had landed. The aircraft had arrived at the stand with passengers set to disembark when Beaumont-Capps, who said she'd had 'four wines', became aggressive and subjected two female members of cabin crew to a volley of foul language.
She demanded to be let off first, and reduced one of the women to tears with her abusive behaviour. A judge at Manchester Crown Court warned Beaumont-Capps, from Swinton, Salford, that she would have sent her to jail if the flight had been in the air at the time of the abuse. "Quite why it was then that you chose to become abusive at that stage, rather than simply wait with other passengers to get off, I don't know," Recorder Anna Vigars KC told he
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »