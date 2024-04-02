Mum launches drunken tirade after flight delay

A mum was hauled before a judge after launching a drunken tirade when her flight home had been delayed. Lauren Beaumont-Capps, 40, had flown from Antalya in Turkey to Manchester on a Jet2 service before she behaved in a 'disgraceful fashion' after the aircraft had landed. The aircraft had arrived at the stand with passengers set to disembark when Beaumont-Capps, who said she'd had 'four wines', became aggressive and subjected two female members of cabin crew to a volley of foul language.

She demanded to be let off first, and reduced one of the women to tears with her abusive behaviour. A judge at Manchester Crown Court warned Beaumont-Capps, from Swinton, Salford, that she would have sent her to jail if the flight had been in the air at the time of the abuse. "Quite why it was then that you chose to become abusive at that stage, rather than simply wait with other passengers to get off, I don't know," Recorder Anna Vigars KC told he

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boozy Mother's Day events in Liverpool to let looseTake mum out dancing this Mother's Day

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Mother's Day shoppers can still score big with cash-back dealSave yourself some cash while making Mum feel special

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

'It's difficult for me to go against my son, but I'm completely drained'Liam Turner was handed a community order after attacking his mum

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Mother's Day recipes that are sure to impress from pasta to chocolate loafWhy not treat your Mum by cooking up a storm in the kitchen!

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

26 beautiful messages to write in a Mother's Day cardWe've comprised 26 thoughtful quotes to show mum how much you care

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Mum wants me to wear a family heirloom wedding dressHow do I make the right choice for myself while respecting my mum’s wishes?

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »