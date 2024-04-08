Mum has chunk of nose cut off after dentist recognizes 'spot' as cancer

A mum was forced to have a chunk of her nose cut off despite doctors insisting it was just a 'spot' - after her dentist recognised it as cancer. Sarah Jones visited her doctor in 2020 following concerns the blemish at the end of her nose was not healing. The 52-year-old was told the mark was an 'infected spot' and was given a course of antibiotics. However, the suspicious-looking spot did not change - leaving Sarah puzzled as to why the blemish would not heal.
It was only during a routine dentist appointment in 2021 that Sarah was told by her dentist that the mark actually looked like skin cancer, which was later confirmed by doctors. The Slimming World consultant underwent surgery to remove the skin cancer from her face - but was left with a three-centimetre dent in her nose after the operation. The mum-of-one, who lives in Swarcliffe, Leeds, admits to using sunbeds 'two or three times a week' during her younger years - and now warns others to steer clear of tanning beds after her cancer diagnosis. Sarah said: "I've always had really bad skin but I had a little dry patch on the end of my nose that would bleed and just wouldn't heal. I couldn't cover it up with makeup. I didn't think anything of it but then during lockdown, it would scab up then bleed, and then it would disappear then it would come back. "It just didn't hea
Mum Nose Cut Doctors Spot Cancer Dentist Blemish Healing Infected Antibiotics Suspicious Routine Skin Cancer Surgery Dent Sunbeds Tanning Beds Diagnosis Dry Patch Makeup Scab Bleed Disappear
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »