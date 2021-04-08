Mum Fights for Life After Being Knocked Down by Lorry

A mum spent three weeks fighting for her life after being knocked down by a lorry. Teresa Davis spent months in hospital, including three weeks in intensive care, and suffered injuries including a traumatic brain injury and several fractures when she was knocked down on a pedestrian crossing on Bay Gateway, Morecambe, in July last year. She was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and placed on a ventilator before undergoing multiple operations.

These included treatment to reduce and monitor the pressure on her brain. After spending three months in hospital, she was moved to a neurological centre where she spent another three months. READ MORE: Meanwhile, the lorry driver pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was handed a suspended prison sentence. Now back at the Morecambe home she spends with her parents, son and son's father, Teresa, 33-year-old, shared her story in a bid to warn others against driving dangerousl





