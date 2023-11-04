Mum Desperately Seeks Aldi Baby Food for Autistic Daughter

A mum is desperately searching for Aldi's organic spaghetti bolognese Mamia baby food, which is the only food her autistic daughter will eat. Emma Armstrong always keeps a stock of the baby food at home as her five-year-old daughter, Libby Crossfield, has profound social and communication difficulties, as well as sensory issues. When supermarkets faced shortages in 2021, Emma's story was shared in the Manchester Evening News to help find the product

. Now, with supplies running low again, Emma is seeking assistance to ensure Libby continues to eat before her upcoming feeding tube operation

A mum is facing a desperate battle to get her hands on the only food her autistic daughter will eat. Emma Armstrong's daughter Libby Crossfield has a severely limited diet and Aldi's organic spaghetti bolognese Mamia baby food is one of very few things she will tolerate. Mum-of-three Emma has always kept well stocked up on the products as she knows that Libby, who has profound social and communication difficulties and suffers from sensory issues, will refuse to eat anything else. Back in 2021, when supermarkets were struggling with certain supplies, we shared Emma's hunt for the product as she was unable to find any in stores. Now she's facing the same problem, and with Libby currently on an urgent waiting list for a gastrostomy to have a feeding tube fitted into her stomach, it's vital she continues eating ahead of that. "Last time we were in this position, everyone helped us so much," said Emma, a civil servant from Failsworth, Oldham. "The amount of kindness we were shown was overwhelming. One of the school mums is out searching stores for me at the minute and has come across two, so we have food until Monday lunchtime

