Mum and daughter arrested after schoolgirl attacked in middle of street

A mum and her daughter have been arrested after a schoolgirl was battered in the middle of the street while others watched on.

She told the Liverpool Echo that her daughter came home shaken and was mortified at the events that unfolded. Then the schoolgirl is thrown to the floor, punched and kicked in the head while several others stand around in the dark street.

"My daughter won't leave the house, she has been attacked not only by another child but a fully grown woman. She is physically and emotionally drained. A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm two people have been arrested following a reported assault in Prescot on Monday 23 October.

