Mum and daughter arrested after girl, 12, attacked in street

A mum and daughter have been arrested after a schoolgirl was attacked in the middle of a housing estate.

A video of the assault has circulated on social media, showing the schoolgirl being thrown to the floor, punched and kicked in the head. The incident took place on Hayes Avenue in Prescot. The mum of the schoolgirl who can be seen being attacked in the video, has spoken to the ECHO. The mum said her daughter has been left with bruises and bite marks, after she was brutally attacked on Tuesday, October, 24. The mum, who the ECHO has chosen not to name said she was "mortified" when her daughter, 12, came home and told her what had happened.

The mum said: "I was mortified, I am pregnant at the minute, I have lost a stone. It could have been dealt with in other ways. As a parent, I have not let my daughter out of my sight and she has not been going to school. It is not safe for my child to go, anywhere." headtopics.com

The video shows two girls fighting before an older woman rushes in wearing a grey hoody. She then appears to pin the schoolgirl to the ground and screams "die". The mum added: "My daughter won't leave the house, she has been attacked not only by another child but a fully grown woman.She is physically and emotionally drained.

"She has bruises all over her, pieces of hair missing, and a bite mark, which has pierced the skin. I am sick to the stomach by it." A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: "We can confirm two people have been arrested following a reported assault in Prescot on Monday 23 October. It was reported that an altercation had occurred involving two 12-year-old girls on Hayes Avenue at around 7.30pm. headtopics.com

Read more:

EchoWhatsOn »

33 Best Gifts For New Mums 2023: Gorgeous Mum-To-Be GiftsThe best gifts for new mums and mum-to-be gifts starting from £10. From new mum hampers to new mum pamper kits, we've found them all. Shop our picks. Read more ⮕

Jorgie Porter 'really scared' after burglars try to break into Cheshire mansionThe mum-of-one, from Trafford, detailed the terrifying ordeal in an Instagram story Read more ⮕

SNP councillor says Westminster selection 'bittersweet' after loss of motherJacqueline Cameron “utterly heartbroken” but said she knows her mum Margaret would have been proud. Read more ⮕

ITV Emmerdale's Cathy Hope's life off screen with actor twin and famous mumGabrielle Dowling, who plays Cathy Hope, has a famous mum and actor twin who has been with her since she first started on the show as a baby. Read more ⮕

Young mum terrified after knife wielding thugs raided house while baby sleptMasked thugs David Tierney and Cameron Robinson made a loud bang as they broke in and were discovered by the woman in her kitchen. Read more ⮕

Schoolboy surprises mum with idea after starting own business'Carter has a heart of gold and is a role model to other kids' Read more ⮕