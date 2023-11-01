Multivitamins Could Increase Cancer Risk, Charity Claims

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Multivitamins Increase Cancer Risk by 30%, Charity WarnsA charity called Killing Cancer Kindly suggests that multivitamin products should carry health warnings similar to tobacco products due to the potential risks they pose. The charity claims that synthetic multivitamins can bombard the body with excessive nutrients, potentially enabling cancer cells to grow and multiply. They argue that natural vitamins found in food are safer because they are absorbed slowly, while synthetic pills can flood the bloodstream with excessive nutrients. The charity is calling for legislation to require warning labels on multivitamin packaging.

Study finds higher than expected risk of cancer following 'all clear' after suspected cancer referralA new study led by Queen Mary University of London finds that people who were referred to urgent suspected cancer pathways, but were found not to have cancer, have a higher than expected risk of cancer in subsequent years.

Health: Breast cancer in menBreast cancer may be thought of as a disease that affects only women. It's the second-most common cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S., and it will affect one in eight women, according to the American Cancer Society. Much of the messaging around breast cancer research focuses on the disease in women.

Xbox Series S Receives Significant Price Increase in BrazilBrazilian gamers have noticed a 50% price increase for the Xbox Series S, making it more expensive than the PS5 in many regions. This price increase may indicate a potential hike in other regions as well.

Shared medical appointments increase patient engagement, finds researchResearch from ESMT Berlin finds that shared medical appointments increase engagement from patients as they ask more questions, make more comments, and exhibit higher levels of nonverbal engagement, providing greater value for other patients in the sessions.

Stricter abortion laws linked to increase in unintended birthsPrior to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, women in states that severely limit or outlaw access to abortion were 13% more likely to have a live birth resulting from an unintended pregnancy than those in states where abortion care was more accessible, according to research from the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy.