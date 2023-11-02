Multiple Teenagers Injured in Stabbing Incident at Van Nuys High School

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

At least four teenagers were injured in a stabbing incident that took place during a fight involving 11 students at Van Nuys High School in Los Angeles. Three students have been taken into custody for questioning, but no arrests have been made yet.

Multiple Teenagers Injured in Stabbing Incident at Van Nuys High SchoolAt least four teenagers were hurt in the attack at Van Nuys High School in LA. The stabbing happened during a brawl between 11 students. Three students were detained for questioning but no arrests have been made. Read more ⮕

Multiple Teenagers Injured in Stabbing Incident at Van Nuys High SchoolAt least four teenagers were hurt in the attack at Van Nuys High School in LA. The stabbing happened during a brawl between 11 students. Three students were detained for questioning but no arrests have been made. Read more ⮕

Research shows General Education Development recipients have worse health outcomes than high school graduatesResearch published in the International Journal of Aging and Human Development has highlighted the significant health disparities among older adults with a General Education Development (GED) certificate compared to their peers with a high school diploma. Read more ⮕

Southlands High School in Chorley Requires Improvement, Says OfstedSouthlands High School in Chorley has been classified as 'requires improvement' following its recent inspection. Although some improvements have been made, they are not enough to be considered 'good'. The report highlights staff changes, improvements in the curriculum, and the role of the Multi-Academy Trust in developing subject leaders' expertise. Read more ⮕

Teachers at Missouri high school caught peddling porn on OnlyFansEnglish teachers Megan Gaither and Brianna Coppage from a small Missouri high school have been caught selling porn on OnlyFans. Gaither was placed on leave after a student discovered her secret, while Coppage resigned to focus on producing porn with her husband. Both teachers were attracted to the lucrative pay of their second job. Gaither claimed to have made close to $1 million selling porn, while Coppage made an additional $3,000 to $5,000 a month. Students spotted Coppage in a video on her OnlyFans account. Read more ⮕

High Number of Young People Missing School in ScotlandMore than 210,000 young people in Scotland miss one day of school every fortnight, with 40% of high school students missing a day per fortnight. The main reason behind this trend is the worsening mental health of young people during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more ⮕