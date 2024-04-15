Multiple People Stabbed at Church Service in Sydney

A number of people have been stabbed during a service at a church in Sydney . A video online appears to show Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel being attacked during the service. It's not clear what he was attacked with. Police say the injuries were not life-threatening. A man has been arrested. A statement from New South Wales Police said: 'A police operation is underway in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing.

'Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries.' It comes after six people were killed during a stabbing attack at a shopping centre in Sydney on Saturday. The attacker was shot dead by an officer who confronted him on her own. This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version. You can receive breaking news alerts on a smartphone or tablet via the Sky News app.

Stabbing Church Sydney Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel Arrest Investigation Shopping Center Fatalities

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkyNews / 🏆 35. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple people stabbed in Sydney shopping centrePeople are urged to avoid the area after reports of multiple stabbings in a shopping centre near Australia’s famous Bondi Beach in Sydney

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Six People Stabbed to Death in Sydney Shopping Center, Suspect Fatally ShotParamedics move a stretcher with medical equipment outside the Westfield Bondi Junction shopping mall after a stabbing incident in Sydney on April 13, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Multiple People Injured in Stabbing Attack at Sydney Shopping CenterA man went on a stabbing spree at a busy shopping center in Sydney, leaving multiple people injured, including a small child. The suspect was shot and killed by a police inspector after he turned and raised a knife. Five victims and the suspect died in the attack.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Five people stabbed to death in Sydney shopping centrePeople are urged to avoid the area after multiple stabbings in a shopping centre near Australia’s famous Bondi Beach in Sydney with a mother and baby among those being treated for stab wounds

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Iranian journalist stabbed 'multiple times' outside London home shares update as police launch...A counter-terrorism probe has been launched after an Iranian journalist was stabbed 'multiple times' outside of his London home.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Police launch counter-terror probe after Iranian journalist stabbed 'multiple times' outside London homeA counter-terrorism probe has been launched after an Iranian journalist was stabbed 'multiple times' outside of his London home.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »