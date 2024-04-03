Multiple Local Elections Scheduled in Liverpool City Region

Voters in parts of the Liverpool City Region will be asked to cast their ballot in three separate local elections when polling day arrives on May 2. More than 2,500 council seats will be up for grabs across England and Wales and several new mayoral elections will be held in the last big electoral test for the political parties ahead of the General Election.

There are council elections for more than 100 local authorities planned for May 2, and also elections for nearly a dozen mayors and over 30 police and crime commissioners around the country. And you can use our interactive map to see the elections that are planned for your area in a month's tim

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

List of public notices in the Liverpool City RegionA series of notices have been issued

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Leeds United rivals Leicester City hoping for triple boost ahead of pivotal Championship double-headerLeicester City are approaching Easter fixtures against Bristol City and Norwich City

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

How Moscow has responded after ‘missile strikes’ hit CrimeaUkraine said it targeted two warships and multiple facilities in the annexed region overnight

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Moscow launches wave of ‘missile strikes’ following Ukraine attack on CrimeaUkraine said it targeted two warships and multiple facilities in the annexed region overnight

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Scotland's City Region Deals Prioritize High-Carbon Road Projects, Research ClaimsNew research claims that Scotland's City Region Deals have prioritized high-carbon road projects, causing nearly £1billion of transport investment to be spent on them. Sustainable transport charity Transform Scotland argues that this has resulted in a missed opportunity to meet climate targets and prioritize green public transport. Despite legally-binding climate targets, 70% of the funds allocated to the City Deals have been used for road-building instead of eco schemes. The charity also criticizes investments in aviation and highlights the split funding between the Scottish and UK governments.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Liverpool ONE to Host Classic Characters for Liverpool Comic Con 2024Classic characters from film, television and comic books will take over Liverpool ONE this spring to welcome the arrival of Liverpool Comic Con 2024. The event returns to Liverpool's Exhibition Centre with exciting selfie opportunities and pop-up appearances from characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Ghostbusters.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »