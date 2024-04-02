Multiple Clubs Interested in Rochdale's Devante Rodney

Blackpool, Bristol Rovers, Wycombe Wanderers and Shrewsbury Town are interested in signing Rochdale attacker Devante Rodney on a free transfer this summer. Rodney, who missed a significant part of the season due to illness, has scored four goals in his last five games.

Several clubs, including Exeter City and Carlisle United, are also vying for his signature.

