When it comes to handbags, it's hard to stand out in such a populated market. It bags come and go – or some of them do, at least. Others stand the test of time, proving that fashion isn't always fickle, there are certain pieces with a timeless appeal that really will last forever. The name that is immediately brought to mind when thinking of such qualities? Mulberry, of course.

and has been carried by just about every stylish woman you can probably think of. It remains one of the brand's best-sellers, a testament to the fact that when it comes to creating beautiful bags that won't ever lose their lustre, Mulberry knows what it's doing.the Pimlico

. In time for a new season, the Pimlico is inspired by a quintessential British satchel – but grown up. It feels simultaneously soft and structured, with glossy hardware that's actually a new interpretation of Mulberry's famous Rider's lock. headtopics.com

Available in different sizes and colours, consider this the most versatile take on the cross-body bag you've ever seen. To introduce this new addition, there's a campaign shot by the brilliant fashion photographer Esther Theaker, set among the great British landscape so celebrated by Mulberry. It's enough to make you head out into the woods – preferably with all of your essentials carefully housed in your new Pimlico bag.

With prices starting at £1,150, the Pimlico is one of the more affordable – and one of the most desirable – investment pieces of the moment. The fact that you'll wear it forever – even more likely thanks to Mulberry's in-house headtopics.com

