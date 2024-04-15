MSP to Join Charity in Kiltwalk to Raise Funds for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity

Paul O’Kane MSP with Sameena and Mariya Javed, Tom Arthur MSP and Another Star in the Sky team outside St Benedict’s High SchoolAN MSP will join a local charity at this year’s Kiltwalk on April 28 to raise funds for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.
Ahmar, whose parents set up the charity after his tragic death, was born with the condition where his blood vessels and veins were tangled.The proceeds from the walk will go towards AVM research and other rare conditions at Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity. "They’re not only keeping Ahmar’s memory alive but they’re ensuring that a big part of his legacy will be other families getting a greater understanding and awareness about AVM and having improved bereavement support that’s so badly needed."
