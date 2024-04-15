MSP to Join Charity in Kiltwalk to Raise Funds for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity

Paul O’Kane MSP with Sameena and Mariya Javed, Tom Arthur MSP and Another Star in the Sky team outside St Benedict’s High SchoolAN MSP will join a local charity at this year’s Kiltwalk on April 28 to raise funds for Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

Ahmar, whose parents set up the charity after his tragic death, was born with the condition where his blood vessels and veins were tangled.The proceeds from the walk will go towards AVM research and other rare conditions at Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity. "They’re not only keeping Ahmar’s memory alive but they’re ensuring that a big part of his legacy will be other families getting a greater understanding and awareness about AVM and having improved bereavement support that’s so badly needed."

MSP Kiltwalk Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity Another Star In The Sky Ahmar Javed Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) AVM Research Rare Conditions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Artists prepare exhibition in aid of homeless charityTwo artists are raising funds for a homeless charity by putting on a charity art exhibition.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Gillian Anderson's surprising but touching trip to open Glasgow charity shopNetflix Scoop star and TV legend Gillian Anderson visited Mount Florida in Glasgow in the 1990s to help launch a new charity shop and there was a very touching reason why.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Glasgow charity worker went from ‘rock bottom’ to helping othersMeet the Glasgow charity worker who went from ‘rock bottom’ to helping others

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow homeless charity launch appeal to help rough sleepers 'find solace'Homeless Project Scotland is calling on members of the public to donate books for Glasgow's homeless community in a bid to give them 'the gift of reading'.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Glasgow Apprentice star becomes ambassador for charityG

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow's Mother India supports Maggie's charity quiz nightOne of Glasgow's most beloved restaurants helped support a local charity during one of its fundraisers recently.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »