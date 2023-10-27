MrBeast Accused of ‘Editing Out’ YouTuber Rosanna Pansino From Creator Games Video

ouTuber Rosanna Pansino has accused MrBeast of editing her out of a video in the YouTube “Creator Games” series. Created by MrBeast, the “Creator Games” challenge pits popular YouTube personalities against each other in games like rock-paper-scissors or hide-and-seek.

Pansino, a baking and lifestyle influencer, who has appeared in all three installments of the “Creator Games,” says that in the 2021 games, which was titled “Extreme $1,000,000 Hide and Seek,” she came in third place. But the video, posted in December 2021 does not feature her in the top three. Instead, it shows other YouTubers Logan Paul, Larray, and Zach King as the top three contenders.

Pansino initially brought this up during her appearance on the most recent episode of Trisha Paytas’ podcast, “Just Trish,” saying she waited to speak out about the incident because she did not want to face the wrath of MrBeast’s fanbase. On Thursday, she posted“MrBeast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did,” she writes. “This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real. headtopics.com

She says that she was found while moving to a new hiding spot, and she thought she placed fourth, but Larray had fallen asleep—which meant that he was disqualified, moving her to third place. “I placed third, Quackity placed second, and Zach placed first. This is what actually happened,” she writes. “Despite Jimmy editing out the ONLY FEMALE in the top three, I was proud of what I had achieved.”

People online immediately questioned the accuracy of Pansino’s claims and asked her to provide evidence. She responded to one person saying that Quackity made a video in May 2022 corroborating her story. Users began posting clips of his old videos, where he headtopics.com

