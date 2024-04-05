MPs Warn of Chinese Attempts to Hack British DNA Data

A failure to curb alleged Chinese attempts to hack British citizens’ DNA data will threaten the health of the country and national security , MPs have warned. The UK government has been accused of failing to "tackle vulnerabilities" in the country's digital systems amid claims that Beijing -linked companies have attempted to hack British genomics data.

These concerns have arisen after allegations that the Chinese BGI Group was given a Covid testing contract despite claims, which the firm has denied, that it had sought to hack into NHS genetics data

