MPs vote on government plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

MPs voted on Tuesday night on the government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda. The “second reading” passed with a 44-vote majority, despite government fears of a defeat, meaning the draft law can now move to the next stage. What is the government’s new Rwanda bill? The “Safety of Rwanda” bill seeks to send some asylum seekers who arrive in Britain via “irregular routes” to the east African nation to have their claims processed.

The idea is to deter people who might cross the Channel in small boats from making the journey., under existing British law, it’s illegal to enter the country without a visa or special permission. But people who make the Channel crossing are protected by international law if they claim asylum once they arrive.)with the first flight scheduled in June the same year. But this was postponed after legal challenges, and no asylum seeker has actually been sent ther





Channel4News » / 🏆 27. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suella Braverman accuses Rishi Sunak of blocking action on RwandaSuella Braverman claims that Rishi Sunak prevented her from taking action on Rwanda to ensure migrant flights took off. She also criticizes the Prime Minister's plan to bring forward emergency legislation to bypass a recent Supreme Court ruling.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Mr Sunak Hammering: Fact CheckYou can also follow our politics blog, which provides rolling coverage of and commentary on what we're fact checking in Westminster and beyond 👇 (4/4)

Source: FullFact - 🏆 88. / 53 Read more »

Mr Sunak Hammering: Fact CheckRishi Sunak has been hammered over his DIY skills after a video of him went viral. But a longer clip reveals he used a hammer as instructed. 👀🔨 Sometimes videos of politicians are taken out of context or miscaptioned. That appears to be the case here.

Source: FullFact - 🏆 88. / 53 Read more »

Government's plan to send illegal migrants to Rwanda has 50% chance of successLegal advice given to ministers suggests that the government's revised plan to send illegal migrants to Rwanda has a 50% chance of succeeding. The plan, which was rejected by the Supreme Court last month, is expected to be voted on next month. However, government lawyers believe that the European Court in Strasbourg may block the plan even if it passes through Parliament.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Labour MPs rebel over refusal to back Gaza ceasefireSir Keir Starmer's leadership has been tested after more than 50 of his MPs and eight shadow ministers rebelled over Labour's refusal to back a ceasefire in Gaza. In total, 56 Labour MPs defied Sir Keir's orders and voted in favour of an SNP amendment that called explicitly for a ceasefire in Gaza - despite warnings that it was designed to cause 'division'. They were joined by eight members of the frontbench who, in breaking collective responsibility, were forced to resign from their posts. But why has the issue of a ceasefire caused so much division? And why does the Labour leader not support one? Sky News explains.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Government Unlikely to Deliver on Pledge to Build New Hospitals, MPs WarnA group of MPs has claimed that it is 'highly unlikely' the government will deliver on its pledge to build 40 new hospitals, while warning about the deteriorating state of the NHS. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) expressed extreme concerns about the lack of progress in the government's New Hospitals Programme (NHP). The target number of new hospitals was reduced to 32, but even achieving that seems highly unlikely. The government's levelling up programme also faces challenges, including spiralling costs and delayed decision-making.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »