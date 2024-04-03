MPs to consider 'sanctioning' former Post Office chief executive over leaked recordings

MPs are set to consider “sanctioning” former Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells after a further set of leaked recordings appeared to raise questions about her statements to Parliament on the Horizon scandal. At the height of the scandal, Vennells was told in 2013 that there had been allegations the Horizon IT system could be accessed remotely, something she later told a committee of MPs was not possible.

It later emerged that sub-postmasters’ Horizon accounts could be accessed remotely by staff working at Fujitsu’s headquarters in Bracknell. In the latest of our reports from the Post Office Tapes, ITV News can reveal that in 2013, the Post Office's top lawyer was told sub-postmasters could have been wrongly convicted. Responding to the recordings, Labour MP Liam Byrne, who chairs the Commons Business and Trade Committee, said he was concerned Ms Vennells may have potentially misled Parliament

