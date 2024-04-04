MPs targeted in attempted 'honeytrap' investigation

Police have launched an investigation after claims that at least one MP was targeted in an attempted 'honeytrap'. Some 13 people are said to have received unsolicited WhatsApp messages from people calling themselves 'Charlie' and 'Abi'. The targets include three current MPs - among them a serving minister - one current MP, two journalists, a broadcaster, four party workers, a former special adviser, and the manager of an all-party parliamentary group.

They span both the Conservatives and Labour. Several of the people targeted were sent photos that included nudity. The people sending the messages also seemed to know personal information about the targets

Mps Honeytrap Investigation Whatsapp Messages Targeted Nudity Personal Information Foreign State Criminal Gang

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Westminster staff and MPs targeted in WhatsApp ‘phishing’ attacksBRITISH MPs, staff and journalists in Westminster have been found to have been targeted by two suspicious mobile numbers with explicit photos and…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Police investigating after MPs targeted in 'honeytrap' sex sting attemptPolice have launched an investigation after claims that at least one MP was targeted in an attempted 'honeytrap'.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow police text thousands of drug buyers on WhatsApp after major operationThe people contacted included well off professionals buying cocaine, ketamine and MDMA who were offered help to beat addiction.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Ex-police officer accused of sharing body-cam footage and photo take on duty via WhatsappA former police officer accused of sharing body-cam video, and sending a WhatsApp message containing a snap taken on duty, faces a misconduct hearing – but it will be held behind closed doors.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Lancashire police issue update on PC's misconduct investigation after man, 24, died after police contactAn inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

PSNI custody officer dismissed after assault on intoxicated manA police sergeant later told Police Ombudsman investigators that the incident made for uncomfortable viewing

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »