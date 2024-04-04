MPs targeted in attempted 'honeytrap' investigation

Police have launched an investigation after claims that at least one MP was targeted in an attempted 'honeytrap'. Some 13 people are said to have received unsolicited WhatsApp messages from people calling themselves 'Charlie' and 'Abi'. The targets include three current MPs - among them a serving minister - one current MP, two journalists, a broadcaster, four party workers, a former special adviser, and the manager of an all-party parliamentary group.
They span both the Conservatives and Labour. Several of the people targeted were sent photos that included nudity. The people sending the messages also seemed to know personal information about the targets
Mps Honeytrap Investigation Whatsapp Messages Targeted Nudity Personal Information Foreign State Criminal Gang
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Westminster staff and MPs targeted in WhatsApp ‘phishing’ attacksBRITISH MPs, staff and journalists in Westminster have been found to have been targeted by two suspicious mobile numbers with explicit photos and…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »