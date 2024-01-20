MPs demand details of Fujitsu contracts amid Post Office scandal

MPs have demanded that the Treasury and other public sector organisations reveal the details of any contracts awarded to Fujitsu since 2019 as the firm continues to come under fire for its role in the Post Office scandal. The letter to the Treasury - which was also sent to the Bank of England, the Office for Budget Responsibility and HMRC, among others - comes after the boss of Fujitsu in Europe admitted staff knew of bugs, errors and defects (BEDS) in the Horizon IT system as far back as 1999.

The spotlight is on Fujitsu following the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which depicted how hundreds of sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were wrongly held responsible for accounting errors in the faulty software developed by the international firm. On Friday, Fujitsu executive Paul Patterson told the inquiry into the scandal, which began in 2021, that it was 'shameful and appalling' that the glitches were not included in the witness statements used to prosecute hundreds of sub-postmasters over nearly two decade





