MPs debate the use of Union Jack on campaign leaflets

Some MPs had called for it to be ditched from campaign leaflets . One unnamed MP claimed the banner was “definitely detrimental” in diverse areas and activists had refused to hand out leaflets. Sir Keir Starmer says there's no 'magic money tree' for cash-strapped councils Writing in The Sun on Sunday he says: “I’ve always felt abandoning the flag to racists was a betrayal of its anti-fascist heritage . “Which is why those uneasy about the Union Jack on our leaflets have it wrong.

It’s everyone’s flag be they black or white, young or old.” He said one of his clearest memories was of the time a skinhead threw a bottle at him and his family. Andrew nearly runs over dog in front of shocked owner as Netflix show airs “No longer was a black boy like me most likely to see the Union Jack draped on the shoulders of fascists, but on the shoulders of black athletes like Daley Thompson, Linford Christie, Colin Jackson and Tessa Sanderson winning Olympic medal

