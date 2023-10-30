MPs Criticize UK Banks for Failing to Reward Savers

The chair of a powerful group of MPs has criticised Britain’s biggest banks for ‘doing as little as they can get away with’ to reward savers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Harriett Baldwin, who chairs the Treasury Committee, said the “big four” banks – Barclays, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest Group and HSBC – have not done enough to pass on higher interest rates to savers.

The Conservative MP said: “The big four banks have been far too slow to reward savers through better rates on instant access savings accounts.“They should have listened to our suggestion as there are signs that savvy consumers are switching for better rates elsewhere. headtopics.com

“We will continue to press for individual and business savers to be rewarded. Meanwhile, savers should shop around for the best rate.” However, in recent months, more customers have been locking cash away into savings accounts to make the most of higher rates.

Barclays said the savings market had become “extremely competitive” and reported a 6% drop in deposits in the UK.It saw some £3.2 billion taken out of current account deposits and £3.9 billion put into savings over the quarter. headtopics.com

Overall, customer deposits across the group grew by £2.4 billion between July and September, compared with the previous three months.

