MPs criticise lack of detail on crumbling concrete crisis in schools

MPs have criticised what they describe as a “shocking” lack of detail provided by ministers on the crumbling concrete crisis in schools. In a report by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), MPs said “unacceptable numbers of pupils are learning in poorly maintained or potentially unsafe buildings” in England.

They said the school estate had “deteriorated to the point where an alarming 700,000 pupils are learning in a school that needs major rebuilding or refurbishment”, a factor that was “ultimately limiting their educational achievements”. The cross-party panel, in its The Condition Of School Buildings report published on Sunday, said the lack of basic information provided by the Department for Education (DfE) on the concrete crisis in schools was “shocking and disappointing”





