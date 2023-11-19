MPs criticise lack of detail on crumbling concrete crisis in schools

MPs have criticised the lack of detail provided by ministers on the crumbling concrete crisis in schools, accusing the Department for Education of failing to commit to increasing spending or a timetable. A Public Accounts Committee report found that a large number of pupils are learning in poorly maintained or potentially unsafe buildings, limiting their educational achievements.





🏆 7. i newspaper » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'It's Red Meat For Tory MPs': Teachers' Leaders Slams Gillian Keegan's Sex Education Plan'Are we being put on the collective naughty step by the nation's deputy head girl?'

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Telford schools to miss out on £1.5m due to Department of Education errorSchools in Telford & Wrekin will miss out on nearly £1.5m next year due to a Department of Education 'error' in calculations.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Rise in older people seeking education in CornwallThe Cornwall College adult education provider sees a 'boom' in adults seeking education.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

NI Education: School staff strike to cause 'severe disruption'Thousands of non-teaching education staff are to take industrial action over pay and education cuts.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Government launches online calculator allowing parents to check how much free childcare they can claimThe Department for Education also announced an extra £100m to fund nursery expansions across the country

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »

Leeds' worst schools for truancy revealed in absence league tableData from the Department for Education reveals the unauthorised absence rate for each school in Leeds

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 7. / 89,32 Read more »