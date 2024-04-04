MPs and Journalists Targeted in Cyber Honeytrap Scandal

At least a dozen MPs, their staff members and political journalists have been targeted in a sinister cyber honeytrap scandal. Parliamentary authorities are under pressure to investigate after a string of Westminster figures – including a serving minister – were sent flirtatious messages and naked pictures.

Victims have voiced concerns that those behind the 'spear phishing' attacks seem to have intimate knowledge of their lives and movements and there are fears that a foreign state may be involved. Former Conservative party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith last night branded the attacks – revealed by politics news website Politico – an 'assault on parliamentary democracy' and demanded that the authorities increase security. The House of Commons was expected to email all MPs with a fresh warning on cyber securit

