MP organizes public meeting to discuss new power line plans

An MP has organized a public meeting to discuss plans for a new power line that would pass through several villages and hamlets in the North Shropshire area. The proposed Vyrnwy Frankton Connection would stretch for about 40 miles, taking power from a substation in Powys and connecting to the existing high-voltage network near Ellesmere. Villagers in the affected areas have raised concerns about the impact of the 27-meter pylons on the countryside and are calling for additional consultation.

The MP is advocating for the burying of the power line at certain points along the route. Representatives from the company behind the plans, Shropshire Council, impacted residents, and independent campaigners will attend the meeting to share their advice and experiences. The MP is also encouraging those unable to attend to share their views on the project with her

MP Power Line Meeting Proposals Pylons Villages Hamlets Countryside Consultation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ShropshireStar / 🏆 98. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Housing plan for north Shropshire dairy farm is rejectedPlans to knock down a dairy shed and build six houses at a farm in north Shropshire have been refused.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

MP joins fight to save recycling centres amid fears for their futureThe North Shropshire MP has joined calls to reconsider plans to close two county tips.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

MP Helen Morgan Visits Ellesmere Market to Discuss Challenges and OpportunitiesNorth Shropshire MP Helen Morgan visited Ellesmere Market Day to hear from stallholders about the challenges and opportunities facing the border town and its visitor economy. She discussed trade, the merger of the Chamber of Commerce, and the launch of the Ellesmere Pulse scheme.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

'Flooding expected' in Newcastle and coasts off North Tyneside and North YorkshireForecast high tides, strong winds and overtopping waves have prompted eight flood warnings and alerts for across the region.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Public meeting over 31-mile steel pylon route planned to stretch from Mid Wales into ShropshireA 31-mile electricity pylon line planned to stretch from Mid Wales into Shropshire will be discussed at a public meeting later this month.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

Charity calls it a day after raising more than £3m for Shropshire hospital since 1985A charity which raised more than £3m for a county hospital has finally called it a day – signing off with a £125k donation.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »