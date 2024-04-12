MP organizes public meeting to discuss new power line plans

An MP has organized a public meeting to discuss plans for a new power line that would pass through several villages and hamlets in the North Shropshire area. The proposed Vyrnwy Frankton Connection would stretch for about 40 miles, taking power from a substation in Powys and connecting to the existing high-voltage network near Ellesmere. Villagers in the affected areas have raised concerns about the impact of the 27-meter pylons on the countryside and are calling for additional consultation.
The MP is advocating for the burying of the power line at certain points along the route. Representatives from the company behind the plans, Shropshire Council, impacted residents, and independent campaigners will attend the meeting to share their advice and experiences. The MP is also encouraging those unable to attend to share their views on the project with her
MP Power Line Meeting Proposals Pylons Villages Hamlets Countryside Consultation
